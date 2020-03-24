Sierra Leone News Today

China Embassy donates medical equipment to Sierra Leone.

H.E Hu Zhangliang the Chinese Ambassador to Sierra Leone on Thursday the 19th March 2020 donated some medical materials plus one 50 kW generator, which he said they were donated by the Chinese Embassy and the Chinese community in Sierra Leone. The items donated include 500 sets of protective gowns, 500 N95 masks, 1000 surgical masks, 1000 pairs of medical gloves, 200 medical goggles and 1 50kW generator. They also provide more test kits for the Chinese Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the military group that enables them to conduct 1000 person COVID-19 tests.



Parliament of Sierra Leone urges new police IG to serve in the interest of the public.

Members of Parliament urges the new police Inspector General, Ambrose Sovula to serve in the interest of the public. He was asked not to serve in any political interest, but for the nation, MPs then emphasize on the problem that has to do with the independence of the police force, which they said that has contributed to the insecurity of the country and bring in mind what did the previous IG did that were not right and out of the mandate. According to MPs, the new IG has all its takes to transform the police force based on his experience and he should ensure that the security of the people is his priority.



Orange Sierra Leone provides free internet to access coronavirus information sites.

On Friday the 20th March 2020 Orange Sierra Leone has offered free internet access to coronavirus information sites for its costumers. The offer is to enable customers to access information regarding coronavirus and have precautionary messages from health practitioners. According to the company, the initiative is to educate the populace about the virus and it will citizens to access links from the World Health Organization (WHO), Ministry of Health and Sanitation (MOHs) and the Centre for Disease Control (CDC).