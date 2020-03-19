Sierra Leone’s government suspends flight for 90 days

The Government of Sierra Leone has suspended all incoming flights to the country effective March 21. This is according to a public notice issued by the Ministry of Transport and Aviation Today March 19, 2020.

The notice states that all Airline Operators in the country are requested to adhere to the suspension notice and make arrangements to ensure that the cut off date is respected.

The notice added that it is in line with enhanced preparedness measures directed by the President.

Emergency flights are the only exception to this notice.

All Ministries, Departments, and Agencies are urged to collaborate very closely to support and ensure compliance with all preventive guidelines.