Home News Sierra Leone’s government suspends flight for 90 days
News

Sierra Leone’s government suspends flight for 90 days

by jane.williams
written by jane.williams 309 views

The Government of Sierra Leone has  suspended all incoming flights to the country effective March 21. This is according to a public notice issued by the Ministry of Transport and Aviation Today March 19, 2020.

The notice states that all Airline Operators in the country are requested to adhere to the suspension notice and make arrangements to ensure that the cut off date is respected. 

The notice added that it is in line with enhanced preparedness measures directed by the President.

Emergency flights are the only exception to this notice.

All Ministries, Departments, and Agencies are urged to collaborate very closely to support and ensure compliance with all preventive guidelines. 

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterest

Related Articles

Breaking News: Isha Johansen acquitted of all corruption...

Idris Elba visits Sierra Leone, his father’s home...

Sierra Leone hosts WAFU Zone A Women’s Cup...

Everything you need to know about Bintumani III

Sierra Leone signs MoU with Liberia for joint...

No citizen left behind – Sierra Leone develops...

Sierra Leone: Freetown City Council launches tree planting...

South Africa records first case of Coronavirus

First time hackers at urban mobility hackathon in...

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

KUSHE O! BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Get Breaking News, and the latest trends from Sierra Leone's every week. If no to bot Salone wi no go eva mail yu!

You have Successfully Subscribed!