Heyden Adama releases new video “Temne Song”

Heyden Adama has released the video to “Temne Song”, a song she did in 2018 and dedicated to her late mother.

“Make peace with yourself, because if you live for people’s acceptance you will die from their rejections,” Heyden Adama

The video was directed by Lenslords, design don by Kweku, sounds were produced by Moe Beatz and Yomi, and Marian Kanu was responsible for the makeup.

The meaning of the song as translated by Adama’s YouTube Channel is “in this world, what can a person do? Some people like you and some people don’t. So live your best self.”