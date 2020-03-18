7 Things Sierra Leone is doing to #StayatZero – President Bio on Coronavirus

Here are the 7 things we learned from H.E President Bio’s speech to the Nation today 18 March 2020:



1. The millitary will be deployed to the Lungi international airport and borders in order to enhance security and support compliance with all public health directives and advisories.



2. All Ministries, Departments, and Agencies must work together to support and ensure compliance with all preventive measures



3. No foreign travel for government officials until further notice.



4. Ministry of Health comprehensive advisory for administration of quarantined citizens, legal residents, and visitors who arrive in Sierra Leone to be enforced



5. Private businesses, public institutions, event organisers, stores, supermarkets, and market women must provide enhanced hygiene facilities including handwashing stations with clean water, liquid soap, hand sanitisers at all entrances. They must ensure that all toilets and common areas are regularly cleaned and disinfected.



6. Public and private radio stations, religious leaders, chiefs, tribal authorities and headmen and women, community leaders, local council administrators and leaders, political party leaders and representatives at the ward, constituency and national levels, and, administrators and staff of educational institutions at the basic, secondary, vocational, and tertiary levels, must continuously broadcast and reinforce public health education information on coronavirus prevention including hand hygiene, cough etiquette, and social distancing.



7. The 117 public health hotline has been activated to respond to corona related issues.