Sierra Leone News Today

Africell Sierra Leone offers free website hosting for newspapers.

Africell Sierra Leone introduced a free website hosting offer for newspapers in Sierra Leone. The offer is for newspaper houses with existing websites, and its aim is to bridge the digital gap between the traditional media and the new media, which is according to Joe Abassa Bangura the Chief Corporate Affairs Officer. The offer is to help transform newspapers to be digital and to also explore new business models.



Alhassan Crespo joins Halmstad BK after 1 year of injury.

Sierra Leonean striker Alhassan Crespo Kamara has joined the Swedish Superettan side Halmstad BK after recovering from a 1-year injury. There is no clear information on the terms and conditions of his signing, but the club has confirmed that he will start the recovery of his career with the team. Kamara got a patella knee dislocation injury in December 2018 when he played with Panetolikos in Greece and since he returned back to Sweden in January 2020. He has been working on his recovery back to the pitch.



Over 2000 youths employed through the government car wash project.

Over 2000 youths across the country have been employed by the government car wash project. The project was implemented by the government of Sierra Leone through the Ministry of Youths Affairs and the scheme is part of the initiative to ensure that youths across the country are trained in entrepreneurial skills. The scheme also trained youths on how to do personal savings of their earning incomes as a way to help them be independent in the future. 10 car wash centers have already been built in Freetown and over 27 more will be built in other parts of the country and that will create more jobs for other youths. The centers are not only meant for washing cars but also have facilities to repair faulty tires at any time of the day and a mini-mart.

