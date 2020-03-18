Home News President Bio will be on SLBC TV today to talk on Covid-19 ﻿
News

President Bio will be on SLBC TV today to talk on Covid-19 ﻿

by jane.williams
by jane.williams

His Excellency the President Julius Maada Bio will talk to the nation today on the Sierra Leone Broadcasting Corporation (SLBC) Television at 8:00 pm to talk on Coronavirus (COVID-19). 

His talk will be on ‘Public Health and Safety Measures’ the country should observe in order to prevent Coronavirus.

This was according to information from the SLBC’s social media team.

All Sierra Leoneans or people living in the country are encouraged to tune in today at 8:00 to know what measures have been put in place by the Government. 

