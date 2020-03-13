Sierra Leone News Today

Mercury International to construct Port Loko’s first secondary school for girls.

Mercury International signed an agreement with Ideas Limited for the construction of the first all-girls secondary school in Port Loko district, Northern Sierra Leone. According to Martin Michael the managing director of the company, “the construction of the school is based on the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) the company has signed with the government of Sierra Leone a year ago, for the construction of 90 classrooms or schools equivalent to 90 classrooms.” He further states that the district was selected as the first recipient of the company’s pledge in a bid of fulfilling President Bio’s promise to the people of the district that he will construct a school for them.



Police in Finland arrest former RUF commander.

Finnish police have arrested Gilbril Massaquoi in Tampere, Finland on Tuesday the 10th March 2020. He was arrested on suspicion that he committed war crimes and crimes against humanity in Liberia between the years of 1999 to 2003. The crimes he allegedly committed include homicide, sexual violence, and recruitment of child soldiers in Liberia. Massaquoi was part of the Revolutionary United Front’s (RUF) inner circle during the civil war in Sierra Leone, he was a Lieutenant Colonel, spokesman of the rebel group and deputy to Foday Sankoh founder of the group. In 2005 he was among those that testified before the Special Court for Sierra Leone and no evidence of war crimes was found against him. According to investigations and documentation released by Civitas Maxima in Liberia that led to his arrest, they found evidence that Massaquoi had allegedly committed, overseen and ordered international crimes in Liberia during the second civil war.



Sierra Leone Police arrest a man possessing over USD 40,000.

Police officers attached at the Sierra Leone-Guinea border have arrested a man in possession with USD 49,150 at the border point between Sierra Leone and Guinea. According to the head of Crime Services at the Sierra Leone Police, Assistant Inspector General Brima Jah, the man’s possession of such money is against the country’s financial policies, which says no individual should be in possession with cash exceeding USD 10,000. He further states that any individual in possession of amounts that exceed USD 10,000 will be arrested and handed over to the Bank Governor for clear ratification. Finally, he calls on people to abide by the country’s financial policies and regulations for peaceful coexistence.

