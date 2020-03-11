Sierra Leone News Today

The government of Sierra Leone cancels grant-in-aid for Limkokwing University students.

The Minister of Information and Communication, Abdul Rahman Rado Swaray on Thursday the 5th of March 2020 told the media that the government has decided to cancel the scholarship of students at the Limkokwing University of Creative Technology. He said that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the former government and the administration of the University that established the scholarship program was never taken to parliament for ratification. “We have got to a point where the government will no longer pay above what we used to pay for students in public universities. So with immediate effect, the government will cease paying fees for students at Limkokwing University” said Minister Rado.



The Sierra Leone embassy in China donates USD 3,600 to Sierra Leonean students in Wuhan.

Sierra Leone’s Embassy in China has donated USD 3,600 as financial support to Sierra Leonean students studying in Wuhan, China. The support came as a result of the current threat of coronavirus worldwide, and it is donated to help students meet their basic needs (food and water) during this emergency period. In a letter issued to the student union in China, the secretary-general of the embassy tell the students to be steadfast and be resilient, they also ask other Sierra Leonean citizens in China to respect the prevention and control measures outlined by the Chinese government.



Senegal wins the 2020 WAFU Tournament.

Senegal’s female football team has won the 2020 West Africa Football Union (WAFU) female tournament in Sierra Leone. The team which led Group A defeated Group B leaders (Mali) by 3-0 in the finals of the tournament on Saturday the 7th of March 2020 at the Wusum Mini Stadium in Makeni, Northern Sierra Leone. Goals were scored by Ndeye Diakhate in the 27th minute, Mbayang Sow in the 56th minute and Haby Balde in the 69th minute. The team reached the final in an unbeaten run, they won 2 of their 3 group matches, drew with Sierra Leone in the last match and defeated Liberia in the semi-finals by 1-0 which took them to finals.

