Sierra Leone News Today

ACC ends the ‘Meet the Schools’ campaign in Freetown.

The Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) through its public education and external outreach department has ended it’s ‘Meet the schools’ campaign in various secondary schools across Freetown. The campaign aim is to raise the publics’ awareness of corruption amongst school pupils and teachers. According to the commission, they believe that corruption is an endemic around the education sector and its endangers schools and universities.



Sierra Minerals awarded over 500 scholarships to tertiary students in Moyamba District.

Sierra Mineral Holding Limited on Friday the 28th of February 2020 awarded 500 scholarships to tertiary students in 4 Chiefdoms in Moyamba District. The scholarship scheme which cost SLL 1.832 billion, is part of the company’s corporate social responsibilities and they have been awarding scholarships to the community for the past 3 years.



Sierra Leone Female football team crashed out of the WAFU female tournament.

On Sunday the 1st of March 2020 Sierra Leone’s female national football team was crashed out of the WAFU Zone A Female Championship at the Bo Mini Stadium. The team was held to a 1-1 draw against Senegal which was not for them to proceed to semi-finals of the tournament. Prior to the match against Senegal, Sierra Leone has only secured two points on their previous matches and Senegal has already qualify then.

