Sierra Leone News Today

15 NRA workers suspended over misappropriation of funds

Fifteen National Revenue Authority (NRA) workers have been suspended pending an investigation into alleged misappropriation of 8 billion leones. The Commissioner-General, Dr Samuel Jibao said when he took over the institution, he discovered huge arrears. He further stated that he wrote the institutions owing these arrears but they replied with valid receipts of payment. The money, however, did not reflect into their system.

Over 3,000 students graduate from USL

The University of Sierra Leone (USL) has conferred degrees and academic awards to a total number of 3,076 students for the 2018/2019 academic year with 8 doctorate degrees, 263 masters degrees, and 2,805 first degrees. The ceremony was held at the National Stadium and consisted of graduates from the three various universities: Fourah Bay College, Institute of Public Administration and Management, and College of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences with the theme ‘’Education towards Entrepreneurship”.

Statistics Sierra Leone honors 3 retired staff

Statistics Sierra Leone honored 3 of its former staff who recently attained the retirement age of 60. This is the first time Statistics Sierra Leone as an institution honor retired staff in a ceremony at their headquarters with a presentation of certificates and plaques for commendable service to the institution.