Sierra Leone News Today

Former President Ernest Bai-Koroma to lead ECOWAS Observation Mission

The president of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) commission Jean-Claude Kassi Brou has requested the former president of Sierra Leone Ernest Bai-Koroma to lead the ECOWAS observation mission to the Presidential election in Togo scheduled for February 22, 2020. ‘’The decision for Ernest Bai-Koroma to lead the mission is for the commission to benefit from his rich experience’’, Jean-Claude Kassi Brou.

ACC signs MOU with CSO Consortium for good governance

The Anti-Corruption Commission and the Civil Society Consortium for Good Governance, Human Rights and Democracy Sierra Leone (CGHRD-SL) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to provide a framework for cooperation and collaboration in areas of interest. The signing ceremony took place at the ACC conference hall.

Over 1,200 IPAM students awaiting reference grades will not graduate

Over 1,200 students who took reference examination will not graduate on Saturday 22, 2020, said the Dean of the Faculty of Management Sciences in the Institute of Public Administration and Management (IPAM), Dr. Ezekiel Duramany-Lakko.