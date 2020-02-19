Sierra Leone News Today

FBC students protest over shortage of graduation regalia

Students of Fourah Bay College (FBC) protested on Monday 17th February over the shortage of graduation regalia. The students claim that they had paid for the graduation regalia but are yet to receive it. The protest came about when a few students received their gowns and others who had waited for hours did not receive theirs. The graduation ceremony is set to hold on Saturday 22nd February 2020.

WAEC needs 112 graduate staff to operate effectively

The Foreign Consultant at West African Examination Council (WAEC) in Sierra Leone Felix Akuffor Bado has disclosed that they need an additional 112 graduates to fill necessary positions. According to him, this is for the institution to work effectively and meet the required educational standards.

Rokel Commercial Bank opens a branch at FBC

Rokel Commercial Bank has formally opened a branch at the Fourah Bay College(FBC) at Mount Aureol campus in Freetown. This is to serve a community of over 10,000 residents including students and the neighboring communities of Gloucester and Leicester.

10 Basketball teams prepare for WABA championship

10 teams are preparing for the Western Area Basketball Association Regional Tournament. WABA released fixtures for the competition on Tuesday. The tournament is slated to start on the 29th of February wherein Goderich Blazers will take on Upwards.