Sierra Leone News Today

by chrispina.thorpe
by chrispina.thorpe

ACC indicts 3 NRA workers

The Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) has indicted three workers of the National Revenue Authority (NRA)  for allegedly misappropriating public revenue. A release from the commission states that all three persons Abubakarr Sidique  Kamara, Mariama Ballah Conteh, and Jeneba Sesay former revenue officers in the Report Processing and Return Payment Department (RPRP) of NRA have been indicted on eight counts charge of misappropriation of  SLL5,382,944,605 of public revenue. 

Police detain 7 members of the Poro Society in Bonthe District

It has been confirmed by the police that 7 members of the Poro Society in Bonthe District have been arrested and detained in Bo. This is in connection with the alleged rape of the 55year-old woman in Bonthe District by some members of the Poro Society. ‘’The police are still looking out for other society members who were alleged to have committed this heinous crime,’’ AIG Mustapha, director of Gender Affairs.

Egypt confirms first Coronavirus case in Africa 

Egypt’s Health Ministry has confirmed the first case of the Coronavirus in the North African country. Officials were able to confirm the case through a follow-up program the government implemented for travelers arriving from countries infected with the virus. ‘’The person carrying the virus was a foreigner, ‘’ Khaled Mugahed, the Health Ministry spokesman.

