Sierra Leone News Today

Freetown to host the Budapest-Bamako Rally for the first time

Freetown will host the Budapest-Bamako rally over the weekend with an expected number of 700 tourists. The rally has been slated to return to West Africa in 2020, shaping up to be the longest and most demanding route of the Budapest-Bamako rally.

NRA launches Enhancing Tax Compliance Project

The National Revenue Authority with funds from the African Development Bank launched the Enhancing Tax Compliance Project on Thursday 13th February at the Kings Palace Hall in Freetown. This will not only increase domestic revenue collection but also improve the transparency and accountability drive of the institution.

FC Johansen players donate learning materials to Kroo Bay Community School

Three players of FC Johansen Samuel Bekoe, Mammudu Abdul Latif and Raphael Koroma have donated learning materials to the Kroo Bay Community School on Thursday 13th February. The donation includes books, pens, pencils, and chalk. “We believe in the power of education to end poverty’’, Samuel Bekoe, one of the players. These three players used a portion of their monthly salaries to embark on this humanitarian gesture.