Sierra Leone News Today

29 from China quarantined by the Ministry of Health and Sanitation

Eight Chinese nationals and 21 Sierra Leoneans are in isolation at a secured location and under strict medical surveillance for 14 days after arriving from China. The temperatures of the 29 people are being checked three times daily, Harold Thomas of the Ministry of Health and Sanitation said. He further stated that none of these 29 people has shown signs of the Coronavirus. The Ministry of Health, Immigration, and the Aviation authorities are trying to be robust in screening and temperature checks of incoming passengers. Passengers are asked to complete a Public Health Passenger Locator Card upon arrival even though some passengers refuse to identify their in-country locations.

Parliament summons Alpha Timbo and others

The former minister of Basic and Senior Secondary School Education Alpha Timbo, his deputy and two other officials of the ministry have been summoned by Parliament. This is to answer questions relating to the fifty thousand bags of rice donated by the Chinese government to support the school feeding program across the country. The Parliamentary summon was raised by Hon Daniel Brima Koroma of the main opposition (APC) representing consistency 46 in Koinadugu.

Breast cancer accounts for 41% of all cancer cases

According to the 2019 report by Sierra Leone Cancer Society, breast cancer accounts for 41% of all cancer cases in Sierra Leone, cervical cancer 12% and prostate cancer 15.4% said Madam Tina Davies, Reproductive Health Consultant, Well-Woman Clinic. She made this statement on Monday while commenting on this year’s World Cancer Day in Freetown. She further stated that over 1,000 women in Sierra Leone are suffering from breast cancer.

Sierra Leone passport is now SLL 750,000

Sierra Leone government, Thomas De La Rue, and Net page (SL) Limited have agreed to reduce the price of the passport from 1 million leones to SLL, 750,000. This reduction comes after the review of the Sierra Leone passport contract in Parliament. The previous cost to make a Sierra Leone passport was SLL 1,000,000 which is equivalent to $100. Thomas De La Rue and Net Page SL Limited are responsible for the production and printing of e-Passports for Sierra Leone.