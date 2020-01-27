Sierra Leone News Week 5-J-27-2020: Former Vice President fails to declare assets, SL to start Coronoviral Screening soon and more.

Former Vice President fails to declare all his assets.

Sierra Leone’s Former Vice President, Victor Bockarie Foh has failed to comply with the Anti Corruption Commission in declaring his assets at the commission of enquiry. He acquired 12 properties across the country amounting Le(175,215,000,000) when his total entitlement for three years in office was $273,600, (998,070,350 Leones). Correct details of his valued properties are yet to be made known to the commission, the commission was adjourned for 27th Jan 2020.



Sierra Leone to start Coronavirus Screening soon.

The Directorate of Health Security and Emergencies will soon start screening process on visitors entering the country for the CoronaVirus. Everyday Sierra Leone welcomes hundreds of Chinese and business people into the country, it is therefore necessary to start the screening process as a precaution.

The Directorate of Health Security and Emergencies (DHSE) is responsible for providing public health Emergency Preparedness leadership, scientific and technical situational awareness and advice at the national level, working in partnership with other organisations to protect the public.



Government reviews 21 months in Office.

H.E. the President Julius Maada Bio has held the third cabinet retreat with the theme “Consolidating the foundation for service delivery” at the Bintumani Conference Centre, Aberdeen. The retreat was centred on reviewing their government 21 months in governance. He admonished Ministers and Public Servants to focus on their service delivery to the people.



Laws on Alcohol should be implemented.

The Coroner Technician at the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Sinneh Kamara has urged the government to enforce and enact new laws that will minimize the abuse of alcohol among youth in the country. Over 2.5 million deaths are alcohol related, and that 320,000 are between 15-29. Alcohol has been disclosed to be the third leading cause in poor health.