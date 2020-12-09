Ghana 2020: President Nana Akufu-Addo wins presidential election

The Ghana Electoral Commission has declared the incumbent President Nana Akufu-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the winner of the 2020 presidential election which was held on Monday, December 7, 2020.

According to Jean Mensa, Chairperson for the electoral body, President Akufu-Addo won the election with 6,730,413 votes which makes up 51.29 percent of the total votes counts. He beats former president John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), who carries 6,214,889 votes which is 47.36 percent of the total votes count.

This election marks the third time President Akufu-Addo and former President Mahama are battling for the position of the highest seat in Ghana, and Akufu Addo has won two (2016 and 2020), while Mahama won one only (2012).

On Monday, December 7, which was the election day over 17 million eligible voters across 16 regions in more than 38 polling stations cast their votes to elect the leader which will run the affairs of the state for the next four years.

The election was described by many as peaceful but at the same time, over 5 people sustained gunshot wounds from violent activities in some parts of the country.



