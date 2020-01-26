Home News 5 things you probably didn’t know about education in Sierra Leone
News

5 things you probably didn’t know about education in Sierra Leone

by Frañkvin Bob McEwen
written by Frañkvin Bob McEwen 60 views

January 24 was the International Day of Education as proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly. It is a day to honor education and its hub to human well-being and sustainable development. The 2020 celebrations of the International Day of Education will place education and the learning it enables as the greatest renewable resource and reaffirms the role of education as a fundamental right, a public good and a facilitator of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Last year the Directorate of Science, Technology, and Innovation launched an online data hub called Education DashBoard. This dashboard keeps track of education data across the country. We’ve used data from this dashboard to highlight 5 things about education in Sierra Leone.

Here are 5 things you probably didn’t know about education in Sierra Leone.

  • There are 1,600 Pre Primary, 7,000 Primary, 1,500 Junior Secondary and 581 Senior Secondary Schools in Sierra Leone.
  • There are 10,700 schools in Sierra Leone, half of them are owned by Mission/religious group
  • Western Rural-Urban has the highest number of primary schools 758.
  • Out of the 10,700 schools, only 4,870 of them are approved.
  • Kenema has the highest Mission/religious group owned schools 615.
Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterest

Related Articles

Ghana: Audit Service launches mobile application to combat...

Before and After photos of gutters, culverts and...

Remoe, Aki-Sawyerr, Elba, Kai Kai and a host...

Breaking News: Sierra Leone’s Petroleum Products pump price...

Easy Solar kicks off the holiday season with...

Gambia: Bringing down Jammeh

Vickie Remoe met her goal but says she...

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) partners with...

SL Mining ships first iron ore delivery from...

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

KUSHE O! BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Get Breaking News, and the latest trends from Sierra Leone's every week. If no to bot Salone wi no go eva mail yu!

You have Successfully Subscribed!