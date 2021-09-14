Frances Jah from Sierra Leone wins “Best Actress of the Year” at this year’s Ghana Youth Empowerment Awards

Sierra Leonean actress, TV presenter and entrepreneur, Frances Jah has been awarded as the “Best Actress of the Year” at this year’s Ghana Youth Empowerment Awards.



Ghana’s Youth Empowerment Awards is a scheme to empower the generational youths in all aspects of life for better nation-building. Francess was nominated for two categories, which are “Youth Female Personality of the Year” and “Youth Actress of the Year”. She was nominated amongst the likes of Hon. Zino Lexili Ogazi, Portia Tettey, and several others.



Speaking to Frances she expressed her appreciation to all those who supported her to win this award and promised her fans to look out for more good things from her.



“I want to say a very big thank you to God Almighty for making it possible for me to win this special award. This is a proud moment for me and my entire team. I am grateful to all for considering me for the award. It would have never been possible for me without your support and help,” Francess stated.



Frances Jah is the Chief Executive Officer of MizJah Collection, a business that handles marketing and designing of shoes, bags and other items made with African materials. She uses beads to design slippers, necklaces, purses, bags, etc.



Frances is also into Fashion and Modelling, she is known for training people to market their products beyond boundaries. She is also helping young girls to acquire skills they can use to explore their talents and empower themselves.



She is currently working on a series titled “3Some” with some Ghanaian models. The series is about the lives of three interesting, beautiful and outstanding ladies that are explored. They are witty, smart, go-getters and have dynamic lifestyles that make them a force to reckon. They are called the three musketeers. Individually they’re strong but together they’re explosive.