BREAKING NEWS: Basketball legend Kobe Bryant has died

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash in California. Bryant was amongst an estimated number of 4 people traveling in his private helicopter over Calabasas when a fire broke out that led to the crash of the helicopter. Police are still investigating the crash as to what was the cause of the crash.

Bryant was born on August 23, 1978. He played for the Los Angeles Lakers throughout his 20-year career. He entered the National Basketball Association commonly referred to as the NBA directly from high school. During his career he won 5 NBA championships and was an 18-time All-Star, 15-time member of the All-NBA Team, a 12-time member of the All-Defensive team, he was awarded the NBA’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) in 2008.

For all his glory Bryant was never inducted into the basketball Hall of Fame but was nominated in 2019 to be inducted into the class of 2020 Hall of Fame.

More to follow…