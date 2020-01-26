Home Entertainment Big Sister Salone scouting judges fly to Liberia for auditions
Big Sister Salone scouting judges fly to Liberia for auditions

by Frañkvin Bob McEwen
Sierra Leone’s first-ever reality television show Big Sister Sierra Leone will be back for its second season. This year’s theme is ‘No Woman No Cry’.

Big Sister Salone (BSSL) which is owned by Sierra Leonean celebrity Zainab Sheriff just finished its first set of auditions in Sierra Leone and now heads to Liberia for its second set of auditions. The Sierra Leone auditions lasted 3 days.

After the first season Sheriff promised that she’ll organize a bigger and better show this year, well she seems to be on track as the show this year will not just only accommodate Sierra Leoneans but cut across 7 West African countries namely Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Liberia, Nigeria, Senegal, and Sierra Leone. The house will host a total of 25 women from these 7 countries, each woman will be competing for a star prize of $50,000 (Le, 500,000,000).

Scouting Judges

The Sierra Leone auditions were done by Juliet Ibrahim (Ghana), Camareh Kamara (Sierra Leone), Aminata A. Bangura (Sierra Leone), Amelie Boleyn (United Kingdom), and Zainab Sheriff (Sierra Leone). The show’s host is Grace H. Weah {Masterqueen} (Liberia).

