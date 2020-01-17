Sierra Leone News Week 3-J-17-2020: APC and NRM will appear court today, 300,000 pupils to benefit from feeding program and more.

APC and NRM will appear court today.

Executive members of the All People’s Congress (APC) and leaders of the National Reformation Movement (NRA), a disciplinary group formed within the APC will be in court today to hear the injunction pased last Friday by NRM to stop the party from holding its last delegate conference. The reason for the court hearing is to get the injunction thrown out, and continue with the party’s operations.



300, 000 Pupils to benefit from school feeding program.

The Minister of Basic and Senior Secondary School Education, Dr. David M. Sengeh transferred 27,000 bags of rice to the World Food Program (WFP) on behalf of the government’s school feeding program. The school feeding program is set to start in March. The Minister added that for 2019, a total number of seven thousand pupils were added to the school population. The feeding program is implemented to ensure that the right pupils benefit from it.



Properties of Ex-President Koroma to be Confiscated.

Former President of Sierra Leone, Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma’s properties are to be confiscated soon following the ongoing investigations of the Commissions of Inquiry. The confiscation of the properties of the former president is due to unexplained wealth acquired during his term of office. The former President’s wealth surmounts to 103 billion leones. The court is on investigations to know the truth behind such wealth, and if no evidence proves his acquired wealth, the state will confiscate his properties.



Health Minister Commissions refrigerated trucks for Vaccines delivery.

The Minister of Health and Sanitation, Prof. Dr Alpha Tejan Wurie has commissioned two refrigerated trucks for vaccine distribution. These Refrigerated trucks is a step in actualizing universal health coverage and cold chain system. These trucks will be used to upkeep drugs from storage to delivery areas. The trucks were commissioned at the Central medical store New England Ville.