Avoid doing these things immediately after eating  

Some of the things we see as common and do immediately after eating could eventually affect our health. Here are a few tips on things you should not do after eating.

Sleeping is an essential part of our lives. Going to bed right after a meal could lead to bloating, discomfort and abnormal sleeping patterns. Try to engage with other activities instead of sleeping right after your meal.

Drinking cold water– this should be totally stopped immediately after taking a meal. Coldwater does not allow the food to digest properly as it causes bunching of food, which may increase the chances of constipation.

Shower – taking a bath after eating increases blood flow to every other part of the body except the stomach. This, however, leads to indigestion and other digestive problems. It is advisable to wait for 30 minutes after a meal before you shower.

Eating fruits – fruits need special kinds of enzymes and more time to get digested. Eating fruits immediately after a meal can cause indigestion, flatulence or heartburn.

Walking – some people believe that after eating, the best thing to do is to go for a walk but according to research, it is best suited at least after 30 minutes. Going for a walk right after a meal can result in acid reflux and indigestion.

Gym – heading to the gym is not a bad idea, in fact, doing exercises is a good option to shape your body. It is however not so good to do heavy exercises right after a meal. After eating your stomach needs rest and time to digest the food you have eaten.

Smoking– smoking one cigarette after eating is equivalent to smoking 10 cigarettes. This can increase the risk of Lung cancer.

Lastly, if you feel like you want to loosen the belt, don’t. It just shows that you have consumed more than what you can carry.

THORPE BE WISE