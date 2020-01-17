Home News Breaking News: Sierra Leone’s Petroleum Products pump price increase
News

Breaking News: Sierra Leone’s Petroleum Products pump price increase

by Jane Williams
written by Jane Williams 22 views

The National Petroleum Regulatory Agency has just announced an increase in the pump price of petroleum products effective immediately. 

This statement came after recent shortage incidence in the country over the last few days. 

The statement reads as follow:

Following recent developments in the international market of petroleum products, the Petroleum Regulatory Agency, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), have jointly reviewed the pump prices of petroleum products to reflect the recent movements in the Platts and here announce the following pump prices with immediate effects. 

All OMCs and Fuel Dealers nationwide are urged to adhere to the new pump price. The Government and OMCs have agreed to reform the downstream petroleum way of adjusting fuel pump prices that seek the interest of the general public

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterest

Related Articles

50 million dollar aid from World Bank to...

The secrets to scientific writing unlocked at DSTI...

Organisations in Sierra Leone join the world to...

No citizen left behind – Sierra Leone develops...

Sierra Leone vloggers Faces2Hearts needs you, Register now...

Vickie Remoe met her goal but says she...

Sierra Leone launches e-ID for social and financial...

Sierra Leone Brewery staff volunteer to clean Wellington

Breaking News: South Africa’s President announces 50/50 Gender...

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

KUSHE O! BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Get Breaking News, and the latest trends from Sierra Leone's every week. If no to bot Salone wi no go eva mail yu!

You have Successfully Subscribed!