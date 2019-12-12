Today’s Sierra Leone Print news Roundup; ACC refurbished by Chief Justice, Fishermen Discharged and MORE!

Chief Justice equips ACC’s Court

The Anti Corruption Commission Court has been refurbished and equipped by the Chief Justice Desmond Babatunde Edwards. This process was done using judicial funds and support from the Department for International Development (DFID) for trying cases charged by the Anti-Corruption Commission investigations. The new court is equipped with modern technology and designed with ultra-modern transcribing, recording, audio-visuals and other supporting technology to ensure and aid the running of the court.

Fishermen discharged after 23 months in remand.

The two fishermen Abdul Kargbo and Amadu Turay who are residents at the Tombo axis, were alleged for stealing suitcases and clothes summing up to (SLL1,130,000). There were charged to court for conspiracy, burglary and larceny on the 23rd January 2018. After pleading for mercy and being in remand for so long due to delay in their court proceedings, Honorable Justice Alhaji Momoh-Jah Stevens discharged them because have already served the required sentence on remand.

ECOWAS Court Decides today on Ban for Pregnant girls to attend Schools.

ECOWAS Court of Justice will deliver a verdict today on the Sierra Leone ban on pregnant girls from attending Schools. A ban was placed on pregnant girls from taking exams or attending schools in 2018 in order to prevent influence from pregnant girls. Women Against Violence in Society (WAVES) and Child Welfare Society filed a case to ECOWAS Court, and this matter will be finalized today.

200 Youth Corps to be employed after Serving in Institutions.

Youth Corps who have gone through a year of internship in various institutions under the National Youth Service are now ready for possible employment in the job market in Sierra Leone. This initiative was made possible after the passing into law of the National Youth Service Act 2016, in order to create trainings and possible employment for young people in Sierra Leone.