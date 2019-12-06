Today’s Sierra Leone Print News Roundup; Orange Sierra Leone Partners with Premier League Board, UMC Women’s Donation to two schools, and More

Sierra Leone’s Commission of Inquiry has ended its investigations

Judge George Biobele Georgewill of the Commission of Enquiry in Sierra Leone has completed his probe of the assets of past government officials who served under the All People’s Congress (APC) between 2007-2012 and 2012-2018. The Commission was to probe 35 former government officers’ assets but ended up investigating only 16 due to failure of files that were supposed to reach his table. This enquiry was done at the Former Special court compound. He says “Today is my final day of sitting.”

Orange Sierra Leone Partners with Premier League Board

One of Sierra Leone’s Mobile Operators Orange has signed a partnership with the Sierra Leone Premier League Board. This event took place at the Orange Head office Hill Station in Freetown. During the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding MOU, a pledge of One Hundred Million Leones was made to the Premier League Board in order to render their support toward the 2019/2020 Premier League Competition. The MOU was signed by both the Chief Executive Officer of Orange Sierra Leone, Aminata Kane and Chairman of the Premier League Board Allieu Vandi. The Purpose of signing this MOU was to ensure the smooth running of the Competition.

The Donation made by UMC Women to both Blind, Deaf and Dumb Schools.

The United Methodist Church Women’s Organization Coordinator Mrs Ethel Sndy gave out food and non food items to both the the Milton Margai School for the Blind, Deaf and Dumb schools respectively at Wilkinson road Freetown. The items for the Donations was said to sum up to SLL 12,000,000. The UMC Women said this is a donation they do annually do for various people during their convention, they decided this year to choose these schools in order to show God’s love for all. These items were presented to Mr Salieu Turay (Blind School) and Mrs Winifred Kamara-Cole (Deaf School).

CoP and Irish Aid holds a workshop for Sexual Violence Against Women and Girls

The Community of Practice (CoP) and Irish Aid held a Day workshop at the Golden Tulip Hotel in order to deliberate on issues of Consent and Sexual Violence against Women and Girls in Sierra Leone. They had a theme “To end Rape Culture, we must create Consent Culture”, in line with the sixteen days of Activism. The objective of this workshop was to create awaereness and develop affirmative Actions to end Rape and Gender based Violence against women and girls. Key speakers were the Ambassador of Ireland to SL Madam Leslie Nin-Browne and President of Legal Women Access through Women and Social Justice (LAWYERS) Madam Fatmata Sorie.