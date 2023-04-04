Mogbwemo Queens wins maiden edition of the Sierra Leone Women’s Premier League 

Mogbwemo Queens FC has been crowned champions of the first-ever Sierra Leone’s Women’s Premier League. The Rutile-based team won the title after registering a 1-0 win against the Correctional Service at home on Friday, March 31, 2023.

The team won the league with 55 points after 22 matches; one loss, 5 draws, and 17 wins leading their harsh rival Kahunla Queens by 6 points. This title win will give the team a place in the upcoming CAF Women’s Champions League.

Sierra Leone Women’s Premier League was launched in October 2022 with a kick-off match between Mena Queens and Kahunla Queens at Wusum Field in Makeni. The first-ever Women’s Premier League had a six-month season in which 12 clubs competed.