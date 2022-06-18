Sierra Leone Police confirms that LAJ’s hair has been cut while in detention

The Sierra Leone Police has in a press release issued on Saturday, June 18, 2022, confirmed to the general public that popular musician LAJ is in detention and his hair has been shaved off while he is on investigation for an alleged robbery with violence case.

According to the press release, his hair was shaved off because it’s a standard procedure while in custody at the detention facility. Also, it is for security purposes, as it was clearly explained to him before the hair was shaved.

The police further denied the claims made by LAJ’s senior brother, Ishmail Bah, that he was injected with an unknown liquid. They finally assured his family and members of the general public that he is being well looked after and all his rights will be fully respected while in custody.