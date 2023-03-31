Francis Koroma Foundation awards scholarships to top-performing students in Prince of Wales School

The Francis Koroma Foundation on Thursday, March 30, 2023, awarded scholarships to top-performing students of the Prince of Wales Secondary School in Freetown. The scholarships were given to the students at the school’s 98th Annual Speech Day and Prize-Giving Ceremony.

The scholarships were granted to the students based on their academic performances in the 2021/2022 school year. Recipients of the scholarships are some continuing pupils and a former pupil of the school who is now a student of Fourah Bay College; Tennyson Kamara – SSS2 Science, Reuben Bidwell – SSS3 Arts and Alhaji K Bangura – a first-year university student.

Upon receiving the grants, Tennyson Kamara, on behalf of the others, expressed thanks to the foundation for this remarkable gesture.

“On behalf of my colleagues, l say thank you to the Francis Koroma Foundation for granting us scholarships. It means a lot to each and every one of us. I sincerely appreciate it, ” said Kamara.

“I am delighted to present these scholarships to deserving students on behalf of the organization. It is the organization’s dream to support the up-and-coming generation of global leaders and change-makers by providing necessary academic support like granting scholarships to deserving students,” Foday Brima Turay said.

The Francis Koroma Foundation is s US-based non-profit organization, that intends to support the next generation of global leaders and change-makers by providing necessary academic support, and mentorship programs and helping guard them throughout their transition from high school to college so they can become better leaders for their society.