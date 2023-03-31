Francis Koroma Foundation awards scholarships to top-performing students in Prince of Wales School

The Francis Koroma Foundation on Thursday, March 30, 2023, awarded scholarships to top-performing students of the Prince of Wales Secondary School in Freetown. The scholarships were given to the students at the school’s 98th Annual Speech Day and Prize-Giving Ceremony.
The scholarships were granted to the students based on their academic performances in the 2021/2022 school year. Recipients of the scholarships are some continuing pupils and a former pupil of the school who is now a student of Fourah Bay College; Tennyson Kamara – SSS2 Science, Reuben Bidwell – SSS3 Arts and Alhaji K Bangura – a first-year university student.
Upon receiving the grants, Tennyson Kamara, on behalf of the others, expressed thanks to the foundation for this remarkable gesture.
“On behalf of my colleagues, l say thank you to the Francis Koroma Foundation for granting us scholarships. It means a lot to each and every one of us. I sincerely appreciate it, ” said Kamara.
“I am delighted to present these scholarships to deserving students on behalf of the organization. It is the organization’s dream to support the up-and-coming generation of global leaders and change-makers by providing necessary academic support like granting scholarships to deserving students,” Foday Brima Turay said.
The Francis Koroma Foundation is s US-based non-profit organization, that intends to support the next generation of global leaders and change-makers by providing necessary academic support, and mentorship programs and helping guard them throughout their transition from high school to college so they can become better leaders for their society.
More Stories
CAF confirms dates for 2023 AFCON Finals
AdvocAid versus the Government of Sierra Leone: Amnesty International submits third-party intervention to the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice
Sierra Leone Police reacts to Amnesty International’s report