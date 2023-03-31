CAF confirms dates for 2023 AFCON Finals 

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has on Thursday, March 30, 2023, confirmed the kick-off and completion dates for the ‘2023 TotalEnergies African Cup of Nations Tournament (AFCON)’.

The 34th edition of the tournament will be played from January 13 to February 11, 2024, in Ivory Coast. The biggest football tournament in Africa will be contested by 24 countries, for the first time since 1984 when Cameroon emerged winner.

The finals were initially slated for June and July this year but were postponed over concerns regarding the rainy season. Consequently, African players in Europe will miss as much as five weeks depending on how far they can go.

CAF General Secretary, Veron Mosengo-Omba also confirmed that the Final Draw of the tournament will be held in September 2023. The date and venue will be confirmed in due course.

With only two more rounds of qualifiers to go, seven teams have sealed spots for themselves – hosts Ivory Coast, holders Senegal, Tunisia, Morocco, Algeria, South Africa and Burkina Faso.

Sierra Leone still has some work to do. It recently collected four points from a double-legged clash with São Tomé and Principe, keeping its qualifying hopes alive. The Lions now sit at the third position in Group A with return leg matches to play against group leaders Guinea Bissau and second-place Nigeria, who are also seeking a spot.

Ghana and Cameroon also have a similar storyline.

Central African Republic are looking to make a debut in the tournament. Their recent home and away victories against Madagascar kept their qualifying hopes alive.