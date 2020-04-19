Home News & Politics Sierra Leone confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 35
News & Politics

Sierra Leone confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 35

by Alhassan Lamin
written by Alhassan Lamin 429 views

Sierra Leone has recorded 5 new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 pandemic bringing the total to 35 registered confirmed cases.

Tonkolili District, Northern Sierra Leone also registers its first confirmed case. 

All confirmed cases are now in a treatment facility and they have come from 5 districts (Western area urban – 22 cases, Western area rural – 5 cases, Port Loko district – 5 cases, Kenema district – 2 cases and Tonkolili district – 1 case), so far 19 females and 16 males have registered infected by the pandemic.

No one has died or recovered yet, the number of people under has reduced by 16 persons from yesterday it was 532 and today is 516 persons.

