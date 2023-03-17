Kei Kamara questions John Keister’s decision on dropping Augustine Williams 

Veteran Leone Stars and Chicago Fire forward, Kei Kamara has questioned the decision of coach John Keister on dropping Charleston Battery’s striker, Augustine Williams in the team’s final squad that will face Sao Tomé and Príncipe at the 2023 AFCON Qualifiers next week.

While making his opinion known through a video he posted on social media, the former Leone Stars striker says that Williams is a regular player in his team and he is a reliable goal scorer in a very competitive league, the USL Championship.

Kamara further said that the young lad has scored 16 goals so far in the USL Championship this season and has been listed as the “2022 USL Championship All-League Second Team of the Year”. He strongly believes the player is in good form and with such performances the 25-year-old should have a place in the national team.

Check out Leone Stars’ final squad.

“I am no longer a Leone Stars player, but I am a supporter, so I have to ask John Keister this question as a fan; why is Augustin Williams not included in the final list of the national team, having scored 16 goals in a very competitive USL Championship,” said Kamara.

Kamara is one of Sierra Leone’s remarkable goal scorers, he is also among the only eleven players to have scored 100 goals in the history of Major League Soccer (MLS), with over 300 appearances.

The forward first retired from international duty in November 2019, after blaming the then-Leone Stars coach Sellas Tetteh for being incompetent. However, he later returned to the national team and on June 12, 2021, he scored the only goal in a match against Benin, a victory which qualified Sierra Leone for the Africa Cup of Nations, for the first time since 1996. Following his return from the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon, Kamara announced his retirement from international football on April 21, 2022.