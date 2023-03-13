Sierra Leone: Star Zee nominated for “Best African Dancehall Entertainer of the Year” by IRAWMA

Multiple-award-winning hip hop and dancehall artist, Star Zee, has been nominated for the “Best African Dancehall Entertainer of 2023” at the 40th International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRAWMA).

She was nominated alongside top other African hitmakers, including Nigeria’s Patoranking, Zimbabwe’s Winky D and Ghana’s Shatta Wale & Stonebwoy.

This year’s ceremony, which is themed “Reggae Rise,” will be held at Kingston Town on May 7, 2023, and it is the 40th edition of the international award.

The voting process is now in progress, and the consistent hitmaker has shared her nomination flier on Facebook, asking her followers to throw their support and bring the prestigious award home.

“Hey family I’ve been nominated as Best African dancehall entertainer at the 40th International Reggae and World Music Awards, let’s go get it. Thanks, IRAWMA I’m honoured,” Star Zee wrote.

Over the past two decades, Star Zee has been a dominant figure in the Sierra Leone music industry. She has performed with various musicians from home and abroad, including a collaboration with Nigerian icon Patoranking, in the UK and Australia.

In April 2022 Star Zee won “Dancehall Artiste of the Year” at The Global Music Awards, beating strong continental rivals including Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Patoranking, Epixode, Winky D, Bebe Cool and Burna Boy. Star Zee has also won the “Best Work of the Year” award for her collaboration with famous heavyweight dancer Stonebwoy.

It is said that the International Reggae and World Music Awards is the oldest and longest-running annual internationally known reggae and world music event.