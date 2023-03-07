March 8, 2023

SwitSalone

Sierra Leone Entertainment News

Guinea military takes over Yenga town and built a new demarcation beacon

Amidu Kallon 13 hours ago 2 min read

The Guinean Military has taken over the disputed border town of Yenga and built a new demarcation beacon amidst the declaration of demilitarization by both Sierra Leone and Guinea. 

According to sources, the demarcation tower which is inscribed as “Since 1886”, was installed inside Sierra Leone, just meters away from Yenga towards Pengu Bengu approaching Koindu Town.

In 2012, the two neighbouring countries signed a joint declaration for the demilitarization of Yenga. The joint declaration was exchanged by the Foreign Ministers of both countries during a press conference held at State House, Freetown, Sierra Leone.

According to the joint declaration, the two countries are mindful of Article 58 of the revised Treaty of the Economic Community of West African States relating to regional security which provides that, member states should undertake to work to safeguard and consolidate relations to maintain peace and security within the region and to establish and strengthen appropriate mechanisms for timely prevention and resolution of conflicts.

The dispute of the border town started after Sierra Leone’s civil war in 2002 when Yenga and its environs were occupied by Guinean troops who served among foreign intervention forces in the eleven-year civil war. 

Yenga is a village in Kissi Teng Chiefdom, Kailahun District in the Eastern province of Sierra Leone. The village is known to be the border between Sierra Leone and Guinea.

Related Posts:

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Introducing 13 Sierra Leoneans Shortlisted for The 2023 Vickie Remoe Prize For Journalism and New Media

10 hours ago Frañkvin Bob McEwen
2 min read

FC Johansen continues to drop points under new Bulgarian coach, Dimitri Pantev 

14 hours ago Daniel Kargbo
3 min read

Yvonne Akie-Sawyerr considers being Samura Kamara’s running mate an “honour” but still interested in her previously held office

1 day ago Ibrahim Mansaray

You may have missed

2 min read

Introducing 13 Sierra Leoneans Shortlisted for The 2023 Vickie Remoe Prize For Journalism and New Media

10 hours ago Frañkvin Bob McEwen
2 min read

Guinea military takes over Yenga town and built a new demarcation beacon

13 hours ago Amidu Kallon
2 min read

FC Johansen continues to drop points under new Bulgarian coach, Dimitri Pantev 

14 hours ago Daniel Kargbo
3 min read

Yvonne Akie-Sawyerr considers being Samura Kamara’s running mate an “honour” but still interested in her previously held office

1 day ago Ibrahim Mansaray