FC Johansen continues to drop points under new Bulgarian coach, Dimitri Pantev 

Sierra Leone Premier League’s title contender, FC Johansen continued to drop points in important matches as the team keeps sinking closer to the relegation zone. At almost mid-way of the 2022/2023 season, FC Johansen currently stands in 14th place in the current league standings with 15 points, the team has only managed to win three matches, with 6 draws and 6 losses after match-day 15.

Following a very poor start to the season, FC Johansen’s management announced the appointment of Bulgarian international Dimitri Pantev as the team’s head coach on February 22, 2023. However, the 46-year-old is yet to improve their performance despite starting training sessions just a day after the appointment. Pantev has failed to win a single point in his first two games on the touchline, losing to Bo Rangers at home on his debut with a dreadful 3-0 defeat, and a shamefully lose to bottom side Wusum Stars by 2-0 in Makeni.

The current FC Johansen squad is recording one of the club’s poorest performances in the Sierra Leone premier league season in recent times. The team has only managed to win one in their last 6 matches, with their last win coming against Lamboi FC in a narrow 1-0 scoreline on February 18, 2023.

While the Johansen team keep fighting for survival through its darkest days, it is of course guaranteed that the FC Johansen board members have a great hope that the FIFA-certified coach will bring a driving force that will uplift the glory of the usual league contender.

Coach Pantev who is also the former coach of Cameroon top tier side Victoria United is a FIFA licensed A coach. In 2011 Pantev was appointed playing manager of the futsal club Grand Pro Varna. During his 6 years with the club, he won five consecutive Bulgarian Premier Futsal League titles, leading the club to the Elite round of the 2013–14 UEFA Futsal Cup. He also managed two times Bulgaria national futsal team.