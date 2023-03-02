Augustine Williams receives second individual honour in USL Championship 

Leone Stars and Charleston Battery forward, Augustine Williams received his second senior individual honour as he was awarded the 2022 USL Championship All-League Second Team of the year, having had very excellent season performances with his team in the United States USL Championship.

The Sierra Leonean international was a bright spot for the Battery in 2022 as he scored an individual best of sixteen goals and ranked second in the league with 104 shots overall. Williams’ sixteen tallies were the most regular season goals by a Charleston Battery player in the club’s USL Championship era.

In 2020, Williams was voted in the USL Championship All-League First Team of the year after his outstanding performance for the LA Galaxy-II, where he scored 22 goals in 55 appearances before joining the LA Galaxy senior team in 2021, later that same year the 25-year-old debuted for the Sierra Leone national team. Having scored 16 goals in 32 appearances, Williams has proved to be a pivot material to the Batteries since joining the club in 2022.

The 2022 USL Championship All-League Team of the year is organized to honour players for their standout regular season performances. The 2022 USL Championship All-League Team was voted on by club management and a league-wide media panel that included representation from every USL market.