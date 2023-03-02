King Boss LA faces health challenges in prison – RFM Management 

The management of Red Flag Muzik (RFM), in a press statement issued on Thursday, March 2, 2023, has reported that popular rapper, King Boss LA, is suffering from severe abdominal pain while he is still on trial.

According to the press statement, the pain in the region of his stomach began a couple of days after he was transferred from Connaught Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment, to the Pademba Road prison.

A few days ago, the record label alleged that the music superstar was discharged from the hospital without a doctor’s approval and hasn’t fully recovered from his surgery. The forceful discharge was done by a team of military and prison officers, because of an audio circulating on social media allegedly done by the rapper while in prison.

“He has been going through routine medication and supervision at the hospital. He is being inspected by a nurse every day. Since they relocated him to prison, he has been unable to go through his normal medication, because he is being locked in his cell from 3:00 PM to 8:00 Am,” the management said.

Aside from the stomach pain, it is also reported that the artist complains about fever and body pain and he is unable to eat.

In June 2022, King Boss LA was arrested for alleged robbery with violations, since then he has been on trial and in detention.