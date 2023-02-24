Justice Adrian Fisher overruled Dr. Samura’s “no case submission” over alleged corruption charges 

Justice Adrian Fisher of the High Court of Sierra Leone, on Wednesday, February 23, 2023, has overruled the “No Case Submission” filed by the legal representatives of the main opposition, APC party presidential candidate, Dr. Samura Kamara and 5 others against the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

This comes a day after Dr. Samura was warmly welcomed by thousands of supporters in Freetown. Justice Fisher said that Dr. Samura does have a case at hand to answer and that his legal representative must put forward their defence to the charges of the alleged corruption relating to the renovation/reconstruction of Sierra Leone’s chancery building in New York, USA.

A publication by Nation Africa, states that the main opposition’s presidential hopeful was charged in December 2021, with misappropriation of more than USD 2.5 million in public funds in a case tied to planned refurbishments to a New York consulate while he was serving as the country’s minister of foreign affairs.

However, Dr. Samura had long denied those allegations and claimed that the case is politically motivated to tarnish the good image and reputation he has nurtured over the years.

While the case is still on trial, it is believed that if Dr. Kamara is convicted, he will be barred from running for or holding public office in the West African State.