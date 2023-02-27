Veteran Sierra Leonean striker Kei Kamara joins Chicago Fire from CF Montréal

Veteran Sierra Leonean striker and Major League Soccer’s (MLS) third-all-time goal scorer, Kai Kamara has signed a contract with Chicago Fire FC from CF Montréal prior to the start of the 2023 league campaign.

Chicago Fire FC announced Kamara’s on Friday, February 24, 2023. The 16-year MLS veteran had publicly asked for a transfer in January after contract negotiations stalled in Montreal and his trade to Chicago Fire was done in exchange for up to USD 400,000.

Kamara, 38, will now share the same Locker room with former Liverpool FC player, Xherdan Shaqiri. The forward has a remarkable record of 139 goals, with 54 assists after 391 regular matches in the MLS.

✍️ Welcome to #cf97, Kei! 🔥 — Chicago Fire FC (@ChicagoFire) February 24, 2023

Chicago Fire FC sporting director Georg Heitz believes that Kamara will bring a lot of quality to the team and will also help make the team’s frontline dangerous, he stated that he will be an important addition to the team considering his experience in the MLS and his level of consistency throughout his carrier.

“We are excited to welcome Kei Kamara to the Fire, not only will he help to make us more dangerous in the attacking third, but he will bring experience and leadership to the squad. Kei has shown throughout his career that he can consistently produce goals in MLS, including this past season with CF Montréal,” said Georg Heitz.

CF Montréal VP and chief sporting officer, Olivier Renard in a press release mentioned that the club’s wish was not only to have Kamara for the 2023 season but to offer him a multi-year project at Montréal.

“We wanted him to be happy and to settle in Montreal with his family. We ultimately found an agreement for a trade. We wish him the best of luck in the next chapter of his career,” said Olivier Renard

Kai Kamara joined Fire after spending the 2022 campaign with Montreal FC, where he scored 9 goals and 7 assists in 1,551 minutes in the regular season. Kamara led Montreal to a second-place finish in the Eastern Conference in 2022. His nine goals were second-most on the team last season, while his 7 assists were tied for a team-high.