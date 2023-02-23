Abdulai Bah Resigns As Head Coach Of Old Edwardians As FIFA Examines Allegations Of Sexual Harassment.

Former head coach of the Sierra Leone female national team Abdulai Kaloga Bah has resigned as head coach of Sierra Leone Premier League top tier side Old Edwardians FC two weeks after the FIFA ethics committee probes investigation on the former national female team head coach on allegations relating to sexual harassment on players during his time with the female team.

On February 8, 2023, it was reported that FIFA accused the Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) of inadequacies in its investigation of the former female head coach which started in October 2021, for allegations of sexual harassment of female players during his time at the female national team. The world football governing body stated that they have launched a probe into the said matter through the FIFA Ethics committee.

Just over a week before Bah’s resignation, Africa Press-SL reported that the Old Edwardians football club had released a press release in which the chairman of the club stated that he was yet to receive any official correspondence from the Sierra Leone Football Association on the said investigation on head coach Abdulai Kaloga Bah. He further mentioned that the club strongly condemned all forms of sexual harassment of female players at all levels.

The 50-year-old spent just over a year with the former league champions, he was however unable to regain the championship glory for the May Park Boys and resigned shortly after his team let a 2-0 lead slip to a 2-2 draw against Central Parade FC. Old Edwardians currently sit in the eighth position with sixteen points after match-day 14 in the Sierra Leone Premier League standing.