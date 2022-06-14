UN Resident Coordinator, PPRC & ECSL calls for investigation into election violence in Tonkolili District

The United Nations Resident Coordinator in Sierra Leone, Babatunde Ahnosi has called for an investigation into the election violence that happened in Constituency 056, Tonkolili District between supporters of the ruling Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP) and the main opposition party All Peoples Congress (APC).



On behalf of the @UNSierraLeone, I've issued a statement today expressing concerns over the violent incident in the Tonkolili District Const 056 by-elections for MP & called for a prompt investigation of the incidents so that perpetrators will be brought to justice. — Babatunde Ahonsi (@AhonsiBA) June 12, 2022

This comes after violence broke out in a parliamentary election campaign on June 7, 2022, in Constituency 056, as supporters of both SLPP and APC went into personal attacks, leaving some people injured and property destroyed.



He further asked that the perpetrators of the incident be brought to justice. Also, the Political Party Registration Commission (PPRC) and the Electoral Commission of Sierra Leone have called on the Sierra Leone Police to speed up the investigation of the incident.



@ECsalone & @PPRCSL, in consultation with Office of National Security, issue joint Press Release on situation in constituency 056 in the runup to bye election proscribing rallies. pic.twitter.com/F3W9p74T9g — The Electoral Commission for Sierra Leone (@ECsalone) June 12, 2022



The parliamentary election is scheduled to take place on June 25, 2022, and it is contested by Jawah Sesay and Tholley Foyoh representing APC & SLPP respectively. According to a publication by Concord Times Newspaper, this election will give either of the parties a narrow majority in Parliament, as both parties are currently having an equal margin of 58 Members of Parliament.