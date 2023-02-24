February 24, 2023

SwitSalone

Sierra Leone Entertainment News

12-year-old boy in police custody after fire incident at the Craig Bellamy Academy

Ibrahim Mansaray 13 hours ago 2 min read

The Media and Spokesperson for the Waterloo Police division have confirmed that they have in their custody a 12-year-old boy who was alleged to have set fire to the Craig Bellamy Academy at the Tombo Community, Western Rural, Sierra Leone.

Alieu Jalloh told Radio Democracy that the young man in their custody is said to have engaged in roasting cashew nuts in an open field, before they ran away after the fire grew uncontrollably, burning the bush, and some structures at the academy.

He said their next line of action is to transfer the matter to Freetown for further investigations. 

The Craig Bellamy Academy is said to be Sierra Leone’s first professional football academy run by the Craig Bellamy Foundation, an International Non-Governmental Organization, which used football as a tool to promote education, school attendance, gender, community development, and fair play. The academy is more or less a skeleton of its former self after it was closed in 2016 over financial mismanagement, lack of support, and the impacts of the Ebola epidemic which struck Sierra Leone in 2015. 

It was set up in 2008 by Welsh Footballer, Craig Bellamy, who reportedly spent over 1.4 million pounds after his visit to see a friend in 2007. Gianni Infantino criticized him after the academy’s closure, but Journalist Oliver Holt felt he made a difference at least and did not deserve that.  

Alie Kamara, one of the security guards at the academy said the facility has had fire incidents almost every year as a result of abandonment by those concerned and expressed the urgent need for support.

Related Posts:

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Justice Adrian Fisher overruled Dr. Samura’s “no case submission” over alleged corruption charges 

4 hours ago Daniel Kargbo 1
2 min read

Mo Salah becomes Liverpool’s top European goal scorer

11 hours ago Ibrahim Mansaray
2 min read

Former President Koroma to Lead ECOWAS Election Observation Mission in Nigeria 

13 hours ago Daniel Kargbo

You may have missed

2 min read

Justice Adrian Fisher overruled Dr. Samura’s “no case submission” over alleged corruption charges 

4 hours ago Daniel Kargbo 1
2 min read

Mo Salah becomes Liverpool’s top European goal scorer

11 hours ago Ibrahim Mansaray
2 min read

Former President Koroma to Lead ECOWAS Election Observation Mission in Nigeria 

13 hours ago Daniel Kargbo
2 min read

12-year-old boy in police custody after fire incident at the Craig Bellamy Academy

13 hours ago Ibrahim Mansaray