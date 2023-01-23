January 25, 2023

SwitSalone

Sierra Leone Entertainment News

Sierra Leone: Abu Bakarr Kamara wins MARS “2022 Best Young African Researchers” award

Daniel Kargbo 2 days ago 2 min read

Sierra Leonean researcher, Abu Bakarr Kamara has been awarded the “2022 Best Young African Researcher” by the Merck Foundation. He was awarded for his research on the topic “Safety and Immunogenicity of an Ad26.ZEBOV booster dose among children previously vaccinated with the two-dose heterologous Ad26.ZEBOV and MVA-BN-Filo Ebola vaccine regimen” which was Published on October 20, 2022. 

The Merck Foundation Africa Research Summit – MARS Awards, honours African researchers for their work and contribution towards empowering women and youth in STEM across Africa. They also recognize researchers with a special focus on Scientific Research in Infectious Diseases and Cancer Research. 

The 2022 award ceremony was done in partnership with the  African Union Scientific Technical Research Commission, and it has 7 African researchers competing in two categories – Best African Women Researchers and Best Young African Researchers. 

However, Kamara was awarded alongside two others Africans, Fongang Che Landis from Cameroon and Eze Ajaegbu from Nigeria as MARS-Best Young African Researchers 2022. 

CEO of Merck Foundation, Dr. Rasha Kelej, said the aim of the MARS awards is to empower and encourage young African researchers especially women in advancing their research capacity and promoting their contribution to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) in Africa.

“Since 2016, I am extremely proud of MARS 7 winners who have been recognized under the two categories of ‘Best African Women Researchers Awards’ and ‘Best Young African Researcher Award. Our aim is to empower African young researchers and of course to empower and encourage African women researchers,” said Dr. Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation.

Related Posts:

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Dr. Alhaji Njai holds 6th annual science festival in Kabala through Project 1808 Inc.

20 hours ago Daniel Kargbo
3 min read

Pen SL Intensifies Read Children Read Campaign

23 hours ago Ibrahim Mansaray
2 min read

Sai Sankoh Releases “Goddess Of The Dawn”

2 days ago Frañkvin Bob McEwen

You may have missed

2 min read

Dr. Alhaji Njai holds 6th annual science festival in Kabala through Project 1808 Inc.

20 hours ago Daniel Kargbo
3 min read

Pen SL Intensifies Read Children Read Campaign

23 hours ago Ibrahim Mansaray
2 min read

Sai Sankoh Releases “Goddess Of The Dawn”

2 days ago Frañkvin Bob McEwen
2 min read

Mercury International pays NLe 7,036,833 to over 21,000 lotto and football bet winners

2 days ago Lamin Kargbo