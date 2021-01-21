Drizilik nominated for the 2021 MAMAs Listeners’ Choice Awards

The nominees for the 2021 MTV Africa Music Awards (MAMAs) have been announced and Sierra Leonean rapper Drizilik has been nominated in the “Listeners’ Choice Award” category for this year’s awards ceremony.

Drizilik is the only nominee from Sierra Leone in this year’s award. The category is made up of 20 different artists, with top names like Sarkodie (Ghana), Khaligraph Jones (Kenya), Tiwa Savage (Nigeria), Rayvanny (Tanzania), etc.

MAMAs is an intercontinental music award that celebrates the efforts of Africa’s best talents. The award recognizes and rewards artists, trailblazers, and those Africans who are shining a light on the continent diversely, and also those creating an impact on African music and youth culture over the past years.

It is also a showcase platform for African music to shine on the global stage. This year’s ceremony is the 7th edition, it will feature performances from different African and international artists. The event will take place on February 20, 2021, in Kampala, Uganda.

Voting is ongoing now at www.mtvmama.com