Idris Elba’s Best Three Places to Visit in Freetown and Western Area, Sierra Leone

Idris Elba, in a recent publication by Ebony, has highlighted his three best places to visit in Freetown, the capital of Sierra Leone.

The international star and his wife, Sabrina Elba, both have African roots. Idris was born to a Ghanaian mother and a Sierra Leonean father, while his wife, Sabrina, has Somalian roots and has had frequent vacations, business and other trips, in the African continent, with Sierra Leone being one of the favourite countries in Africa they have visited.

“Sierra Leone was an amazing and memorable trip for us; the food is undeniable and our family there always makes it the best,” said Elbas.

Below is the highlight of Idris Elba’s top three places to visit (where to stay, where to eat, and what to do) in Freetown.

Where to Stay (The Place Resort): sits along Tokeh Beach in Freetown. The Place overlooks the majestic Atlantic Ocean & the unspoiled white sandy beach which is among the most beautiful beaches in the country & West Africa.





Where to Eat (Lily’s Restaurant): With a heavy French influence, you can guarantee this will also reflect in much of the country’s cuisine—but with that special West African flare. Not only does the food at Lily’s come with rave reviews, but it also has a gorgeous interior aesthetic. Or, like most patrons, you can opt to take your meal on the beachfront.





What to do (Visit Tacugama Chimpanzee Sanctuary, Cotton Tree, and Big Market): For animal lovers, be sure to carve out time to interact with the chimps at Tacugama Chimpanzee Sanctuary. For history buffs, visit the historic Cotton Tree, which is the site where a group of formerly enslaved African Americans settled after gaining their freedom by fighting for the British during the American War of Independence. Or, you can do a little shopping for artisanal pieces at The Big Market.



Credit: VAfrica

