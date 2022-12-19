Imatt College affiliates with USL to offer LLB

Imatt College has been affiliated with the University of Sierra Leone (USL) to offer a Bachelor’s Degree in Law (LLB). The higher institution told Radio Democracy that they added the programme to the list of programmes they offer to provide more options for high school leavers, as the USL cannot provide space for all its applicants.

In October, USL announced that, after engagements with the Ministry of Technical and Higher Education, it would conduct a “selection test” because it received more applications than it could admit. This was an opportunity to jump on for the institution which started operations in 2009 as a teaching syndicate for public exams, then transitioned to a technical and vocational institute, and later a teaching college for the law degree offered by the University of London.

For a start, they offered programmes in Information Technology, Marketing, Business Administration and Human Resource Management. They also pride themselves as the country’s best place to learn foreign languages, which include French and Spanish.

The college’s board chairperson, Amadu Justice Bah said their priority areas had been high-quality teaching, being target-oriented, best students’ study experiences and leadership. Bah said modules offered under their law programme will be taught by Sierra Leonean lecturers, in their state-of-the-art classrooms.

He said, as approved by the Ministry of Technical and Higher Education, and the Tertiary Education Commission, course requirements, duration, and degree standard are the same as what USL offers to students who study with them.

Bah further said they provide tuition for graduates with LLB to prepare them for law school. This, he said, has helped a lot of students to ace the bar exams. He added that they are also affiliated with the University of Mines and Technology in Ghana to offer programmes in Mineral Technology.

The college has also been performing in competitions with other higher-learning institutions. In November, they defeated the University of Makeni to win the Claudia Wright intercollegiate moot court competition. In June 2023, they will be representing Sierra Leone at the International Criminal Court Tribunal. Bah said they are pleased about this, and they will make Sierra Leone proud.