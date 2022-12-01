Yulisa Ahmadu signs brand influencer deal with BNB Sierra Leone

U.S.-based Sierra Leonean entrepreneur, Yulisa Ahmadu via his social media pages has announced his partnership with leading fintech company, BNB Sierra Leone as one of their brand influencers.



BNB Sierra Leone is a fintech and international money transfer company, that has the BNB Cash App, which enables customers to send and receive remittances such as MoneyGram, Western Union, Ria, and World Remit directly into their bank accounts or mobile wallets by using their phones and other digital devices.



Ahmadu, in his post, assures his followers that funds received from the deal will be used to support young entrepreneurs through his foundation.



“I am happy to announce a partnership with BnB Sierra Leone as one of the Brand Influencers of the company. Funds from the deal will be used to support other initiatives under the Yulisa Ahmadu seed Foundation,” said Yulisa.