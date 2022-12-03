December 4, 2022

SwitSalone

Sierra Leone Entertainment News

Wigan Athletic appoints Kolo Touré as the club’s new first-team manager

Amidu Kallon 22 hours ago 1 min read

Wigan Athletic has confirmed the appointment of Kolo Touré as the club’s new first-team manager. The former Ivorian defender and former Arsenal, Manchester City, and Celtic player, Kolo Touré, becomes the first African to be appointed as the Coach of the English club. 

Touré began his career at ASEC Mimosas and later joined Arsenal in 2002, where he made 326 appearances for the club. He moved to Manchester City in 2009, where he played along with his younger brother, Yaya Touré, helping City win its first league title in 44 years. 


In 2013, he was transferred to Liverpool. Touré also won the Scottish Premiership and Scottish League Cup with Celtic. He remains to date the African player with the most Premier League appearances (353 in total).  He is joining this side from Leicester City on a three and half year deal.

