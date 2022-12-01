AfriCaribbean Festival Announces 6-days Lineup

The AfriCaribbean Festival is providing a connection between Local and Diaspora Companies and Businesses connected to the Sierra Leonean Economy.

The Festival will provide a platform to showcase current and emerging businesses and services by offering advertising opportunities at the Festival to promote the strength of Small and Medium Businesses in Africa’s One Market.

This is part of their contribution to promoting the African Union and CARICOM collective declaration to make the Diaspora Africa’s Sixth Region. Sierra Leone is ushering in new ways to make impactful Local and Diaspora connections.

The AfriCaribbean Festival will run for 6 days, their lineup is as follows;

Ankara Pool Party at the Radisson Blu Hotel on the 29th of December 2022.

All White Beach Fete at Decode on the 30th of December 2022.

Pajama Jam at Radisson Blu on the 30th of December 2022.

J’ouvert on the Beach at the Radisson Blu Hotel on the 31st of December 2022.

The Culture Clash: New Year’s Eve Concert at the Radisson Blu Hotel on the 31st of December 2022.

Carnival Meets Lantern at the Radisson Blu Hotel on the 1st of January 2023.

Dis Nar Africa Ball at the Radisson Blu Hotel on the 1st of January 2023.

Tickets for each event are available on Eventbrite.com

Join this digital business connection with your Logo, Business statement, and QR Code at the Festival Go to https://AfriCaribBannerAds.eventbrite.com to be part of the connection and request your advertising space options. Choose from the 3ft x 8ft Banner for the Festival event you want to be seen at. Choose from the 10ft x 10ft Repeat and Step Banner for all events. Choose to be at all the events and use the informational space provided.