November 28, 2022

University of Makeni wins the 6th National Inter-Collegiate Debating Championship (NICDC 2022)

Amidu Kallon 2 hours ago 1 min read

The Sierra Leone Debating Council organized the 6th National Inter-Collegiate Debating Championship (NICDC 2022) at Njala University Auditorium on November 25 and 26, 2022, respectively. Nine (9) tertiary institutions in the country participated in the competition, ultimately winning by the University of Makeni (UNIMAK).

The preliminary stage of the 6th National Inter-Collegiate Debating Championship (NICDC 2022) was held on November 25, 2022. After the initial stage of the competition, four institutions: Fourah Bay College, University of Makeni ( UNIMAK), Njala University, and the Eastern Technical University, qualified for the grand finale, while the remaining institutions could not make it to the final stage of the competition. 

Halimatu Koroma, a student of the University of Makeni (UNIMAK), emerged as the best debater of the 6th National Inter-Collegiate Debating Championship (NICDC 2022).

The competition ended with a grand finale which came about on Saturday, November 26, 2022. 

